US Bancorp's Preferred Stock Series O Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of US Bancorp's 4.50% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Series O (Symbol: USB.PRS) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.125), with shares changing hands as low as $20.45 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.59% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, USB.PRS was trading at a 18.04% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 9.00% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
The chart below shows the one year performance of USB.PRS shares, versus USB:
Below is a dividend history chart for USB.PRS, showing historical dividend payments on US Bancorp's 4.50% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Series O:
In Tuesday trading, US Bancorp's 4.50% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Series O (Symbol: USB.PRS) is currently up about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: USB) are up about 0.5%.
