US Bancorp's Preferred Stock Series L Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of US Bancorp's 3.75% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Series L (Symbol: USB.PRQ) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.9375), with shares changing hands as low as $15.57 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.56% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, USB.PRQ was trading at a 36.32% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 9.48% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for USB.PRQ, showing historical dividend payments on US Bancorp's 3.75% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Series L:

In Monday trading, US Bancorp's 3.75% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Series L (Symbol: USB.PRQ) is currently down about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: USB) are up about 0.3%.

