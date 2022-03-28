US Bancorp's Preferred Stock About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 3/30/22, US Bancorp's Preferred Stock (Symbol: USB.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $8.75, payable on 4/15/22. As a percentage of USB.PRA's recent share price of $802.09, this dividend works out to approximately 1.09%, so look for shares of USB.PRA to trade 1.09% lower — all else being equal — when USB.PRA shares open for trading on 3/30/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 4.34%, which compares to an average yield of 5.64% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of USB.PRA shares, versus USB:

Below is a dividend history chart for USB.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $8.75 on US Bancorp's Preferred Stock:

In Monday trading, US Bancorp's Preferred Stock (Symbol: USB.PRA) is currently off about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: USB) are down about 1.6%.

