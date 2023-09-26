US Bancorp's Fixed/Floating Dep Shares Non-Cumul Perp Preferred Stock, A Ex-Dividend Reminder

On 9/28/23, US Bancorp's Fixed/Floating Dep Shares Non-Cumul Perp Preferred Stock, A (Symbol: USB.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $16.84, payable on 10/16/23. As a percentage of USB.PRA's recent share price of $769.47, this dividend works out to approximately 2.19%, so look for shares of USB.PRA to trade 2.19% lower — all else being equal — when USB.PRA shares open for trading on 9/28/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 8.75%, which compares to an average yield of 7.03% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of USB.PRA shares, versus USB:
Below is a dividend history chart for USB.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $16.84 on US Bancorp's Fixed/Floating Dep Shares Non-Cumul Perp Preferred Stock, A:
In Tuesday trading, US Bancorp's Fixed/Floating Dep Shares Non-Cumul Perp Preferred Stock, A (Symbol: USB.PRA) is currently down about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: USB) are off about 1.6%.
