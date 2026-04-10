U.S. Bancorp (XTRA:UB5) Price Target Increased by 10.45% to 53.75

The average one-year price target for U.S. Bancorp (XTRA:UB5) has been revised to 53,75 € / share. This is an increase of 10.45% from the prior estimate of 48,66 € dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 46,11 € to a high of 63,42 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.63% from the latest reported closing price of 47,30 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,014 funds or institutions reporting positions in U.S. Bancorp. This is an decrease of 788 owner(s) or 28.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UB5 is 0.28%, an increase of 27.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.53% to 1,255,255K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 48,532K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,942K shares , representing an increase of 7.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UB5 by 86.32% over the last quarter.

MUFG Bank holds 44,374K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 37,680K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,236K shares , representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UB5 by 8.11% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 35,373K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 24,919K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,766K shares , representing an increase of 16.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UB5 by 32.03% over the last quarter.

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