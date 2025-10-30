U.S. Bancorp (XTRA:UB5) Price Target Increased by 10.37% to 48.70

The average one-year price target for U.S. Bancorp (XTRA:UB5) has been revised to 48,70 € / share. This is an increase of 10.37% from the prior estimate of 44,13 € dated April 24, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 43,39 € to a high of 63,15 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.95% from the latest reported closing price of 40,60 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,818 funds or institutions reporting positions in U.S. Bancorp. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 1.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UB5 is 0.38%, an increase of 2.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.81% to 1,425,196K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 50,074K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,205K shares , representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UB5 by 2.69% over the last quarter.

MUFG Bank holds 44,374K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 44,225K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,346K shares , representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UB5 by 2.85% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 41,262K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,798K shares , representing an increase of 18.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UB5 by 17.18% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 36,632K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,176K shares , representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UB5 by 48.73% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.