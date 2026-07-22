A U.S. Bancorp Vice Chair Sold $2.3 Million in Stock After a 40% Run — What Should Investors Know?

Key Points

The vice chair of U.S. Bancorp reported that 36,906 shares were sold for a total consideration of $2.3 million on July 20, 2026.

The disposition represented 33% of his direct common stock holdings.

Following the transaction, he retains 74,969 shares directly and 509 shares indirectly via a 401(k) plan.

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Stephen L. Philipson, the vice chair of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), sold 36,906 shares of common stock on July 20, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 36,906 Transaction value $2.3 million Post-transaction shares (directly held) 74,969 Post-transaction shares (indirectly held) 509 Post-transaction value $4.77 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($63.08); post-transaction value based on July 20, 2026 market close ($63.14).

Key questions

What were the specific execution details of the trade?

The shares were sold in the open market at a weighted average price of $63.08 per share, with individual execution prices ranging from $63.07 to $63.11.

The shares were sold in the open market at a weighted average price of $63.08 per share, with individual execution prices ranging from $63.07 to $63.11. What is the scale of the insider's remaining equity position?

The vice chair maintains a combined beneficial ownership of 75,478 shares.

The vice chair maintains a combined beneficial ownership of 75,478 shares. How does the current valuation context align with this transaction?

As of the July 21, 2026 market close, shares were priced at $63.71, supported by a company that generated $29.6 billion in revenue and $8.2 billion in net income over the trailing twelve months.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-21) $63.71 Market Capitalization $99.2 billion Revenue (TTM) $29.6 billion Net Income (TTM) $8.2 billion

Company Snapshot

U.S. Bancorp delivers a comprehensive spectrum of banking and financial solutions, including corporate and commercial banking, consumer and business banking, and wealth management and investment services across the United States.

The company generates revenue through diversified financial services operations, including lending, deposit-taking, investment management, and transaction processing services across its multiple business segments.

U.S. Bancorp serves a broad customer base encompassing individual consumers, small and mid-market businesses, large corporations, institutional organizations, governmental bodies, and other financial entities.

U.S. Bancorp is a broad-based financial services holding company with a market capitalization of $99 billion, positioning it as a significant player in the diversified banking sector. The company's diversified business model across corporate and commercial banking, consumer and business banking, and wealth management segments provides multiple revenue streams and geographic diversification. With TTM net income of $8.2 billion, U.S. Bancorp demonstrates substantial scale and profitability within the U.S. financial services industry.

What this transaction means for investors

Philipson's title changed recently, and that context could be crucial here. He moved from head of wealth, corporate, commercial, and institutional banking into a vice chair role, and executives often rebalance concentrated stock around such transitions. He sold at $63.08, essentially the day's price, in a tight range that signals a clean market execution rather than opportunistic timing, and kept 75,478 shares. Against a stock up 40% over the past year, this reads as ordinary diversification.



The sale also lands days after a genuinely strong quarter. Just last week, U.S. Bancorp posted record second-quarter net revenue of $7.7 billion, up 10%, with earnings per share of $1.35, up 22%, and improvement across nearly every profitability measure, including an efficiency ratio down to 57.1%. CEO Gunjan Kedia called the BTIG acquisition "a significant milestone" in building out capital markets, and management ultimately raised full-year revenue guidance to 7% to 9% growth, which really is the signal worth weighing here rather than one executive's sale.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends U.S. Bancorp. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.