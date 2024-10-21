U.S. Bancorp vice chair Kotwal sells 35,000 common shares

In a regulatory filing, U.S. Bancorp (USB) vice chair Shailesh Kotwal disclosed the sale of 35,000 common shares of the company on October 17 at a price of $49.744 per share.
