U.S. Bancorp vice chair Kotwal sells 35,000 common shares

In a regulatory filing, U.S. Bancorp (USB) vice chair Shailesh Kotwal disclosed the sale of 35,000 common shares of the company on October 17 at a price of $49.744 per share.

