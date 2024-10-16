U.S. Bancorp (USB) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, U.S. Bancorp (USB) reported revenue of $6.83 billion, down 2.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.03, compared to $1.05 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.68% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.88 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.00, the EPS surprise was +3.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how U.S. Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net interest margin (FTE) : 2.7% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 2.7%.

: 2.7% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 2.7%. Net charge-off as % of Average loans : 0.6% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.6%.

: 0.6% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.6%. Total earning assets - Average balance : $607.18 billion versus $610.52 billion estimated by five analysts on average.

: $607.18 billion versus $610.52 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Book value per common share : $33.34 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $32.64.

: $33.34 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $32.64. Total nonperforming assets : $1.85 billion compared to the $1.90 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $1.85 billion compared to the $1.90 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Efficiency Ratio : 60.2% compared to the 60.2% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 60.2% compared to the 60.2% average estimate based on four analysts. Total nonperforming loans : $1.81 billion compared to the $1.86 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $1.81 billion compared to the $1.86 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Tier 1 Capital Ratio : 12.2% versus 11.9% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 12.2% versus 11.9% estimated by two analysts on average. Leverage ratio : 8.3% compared to the 8.2% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 8.3% compared to the 8.2% average estimate based on two analysts. Commercial products revenue : $397 million versus $379.73 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $397 million versus $379.73 million estimated by five analysts on average. Service charges : $302 million versus $323.72 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $302 million versus $323.72 million estimated by five analysts on average. Mortgage banking revenue: $155 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $175.95 million.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp have returned +5.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

