U.S. Bancorp (USB) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, U.S. Bancorp (USB) reported revenue of $6.84 billion, down 4.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.98, compared to $1.12 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.35% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.81 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.96, the EPS surprise was +2.08%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how U.S. Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 61% versus 61.5% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 61% versus 61.5% estimated by six analysts on average. Total earning assets - Average balance : $608.89 billion versus $598.46 billion estimated by six analysts on average.

: $608.89 billion versus $598.46 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Net interest margin (FTE) : 2.7% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 2.7%.

: 2.7% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 2.7%. Net charge-off as % of Average loans : 0.6% versus 0.6% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 0.6% versus 0.6% estimated by five analysts on average. Book value per common share : $31.80 versus $31.87 estimated by five analysts on average.

: $31.80 versus $31.87 estimated by five analysts on average. Total nonperforming assets : $1.85 billion versus $1.80 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $1.85 billion versus $1.80 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Total nonperforming loans : $1.81 billion versus $1.76 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $1.81 billion versus $1.76 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Tier 1 Capital Ratio : 11.9% versus 11.7% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 11.9% versus 11.7% estimated by two analysts on average. Leverage ratio : 8.1% versus 8.3% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 8.1% versus 8.3% estimated by two analysts on average. Commercial products revenue : $374 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $386.85 million.

: $374 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $386.85 million. Service charges : $322 million compared to the $311.34 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $322 million compared to the $311.34 million average estimate based on six analysts. Mortgage banking revenue: $190 million compared to the $166.60 million average estimate based on six analysts.

