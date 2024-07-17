News & Insights

Technology

U.S. Bancorp (USB) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

July 17, 2024 — 09:30 am EDT

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks ->

For the quarter ended June 2024, U.S. Bancorp (USB) reported revenue of $6.84 billion, down 4.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.98, compared to $1.12 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.35% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.81 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.96, the EPS surprise was +2.08%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how U.S. Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 61% versus 61.5% estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Total earning assets - Average balance: $608.89 billion versus $598.46 billion estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Net interest margin (FTE): 2.7% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 2.7%.
  • Net charge-off as % of Average loans: 0.6% versus 0.6% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Book value per common share: $31.80 versus $31.87 estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Total nonperforming assets: $1.85 billion versus $1.80 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Total nonperforming loans: $1.81 billion versus $1.76 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Tier 1 Capital Ratio: 11.9% versus 11.7% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Leverage ratio: 8.1% versus 8.3% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Commercial products revenue: $374 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $386.85 million.
  • Service charges: $322 million compared to the $311.34 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Mortgage banking revenue: $190 million compared to the $166.60 million average estimate based on six analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for U.S. Bancorp here>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

See Stocks Now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

U.S. Bancorp (USB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
Zacks
Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

USB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.