U.S. Bancorp (USB) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

U.S. Bancorp (USB) reported $6.96 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. EPS of $1.03 for the same period compares to $0.90 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.92 billion, representing a surprise of +0.60%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.04%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.99.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how U.S. Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net interest margin (taxable-equivalent basis) : 2.7% versus 2.7% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 2.7% versus 2.7% estimated by six analysts on average. Net charge-off ratio : 0.6% compared to the 0.6% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 0.6% compared to the 0.6% average estimate based on six analysts. Efficiency Ratio : 60.8% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 60.9%.

: 60.8% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 60.9%. Average Balances - Total earning assets : $610.23 billion compared to the $614.98 billion average estimate based on five analysts.

: $610.23 billion compared to the $614.98 billion average estimate based on five analysts. Book value per common share : $34.16 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $33.87.

: $34.16 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $33.87. Total nonperforming loans : $1.69 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.84 billion.

: $1.69 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.84 billion. Total nonperforming assets : $1.73 billion versus $1.87 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $1.73 billion versus $1.87 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Leverage ratio : 8.4% versus 8.4% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 8.4% versus 8.4% estimated by three analysts on average. Tier 1 Capital Ratio : 12.4% versus 12.5% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 12.4% versus 12.5% estimated by two analysts on average. Total Noninterest Income : $2.84 billion compared to the $2.80 billion average estimate based on six analysts.

: $2.84 billion compared to the $2.80 billion average estimate based on six analysts. Net interest income (taxable-equivalent basis) : $4.12 billion versus $4.13 billion estimated by six analysts on average.

: $4.12 billion versus $4.13 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Mortgage banking revenue: $173 million compared to the $144.60 million average estimate based on five analysts.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp have returned -8.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

