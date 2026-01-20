U.S. Bancorp (USB) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

U.S. Bancorp (USB) reported $7.37 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.5%. EPS of $1.26 for the same period compares to $1.07 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.32 billion, representing a surprise of +0.58%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.19.

Net interest margin (taxable-equivalent basis) : 2.8% versus 2.8% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 2.8% versus 2.8% estimated by six analysts on average. Net charge-off ratio : 0.5% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 0.6%.

: 0.5% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 0.6%. Efficiency Ratio : 57.4% compared to the 57.8% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 57.4% compared to the 57.8% average estimate based on five analysts. Average Balances - Earning assets : $620.22 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $620.79 billion.

: $620.22 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $620.79 billion. Book value per common share : $37.55 compared to the $37.16 average estimate based on five analysts.

: $37.55 compared to the $37.16 average estimate based on five analysts. Total nonperforming loans : $1.55 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.63 billion.

: $1.55 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.63 billion. Total nonperforming assets : $1.59 billion compared to the $1.68 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $1.59 billion compared to the $1.68 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Leverage ratio : 8.7% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 8.8%.

: 8.7% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 8.8%. Tier 1 Capital Ratio : 12.3% versus 12.6% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 12.3% versus 12.6% estimated by two analysts on average. Total Noninterest Income : $3.05 billion versus $3.04 billion estimated by six analysts on average.

: $3.05 billion versus $3.04 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Net interest income (taxable-equivalent basis) : $4.31 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $4.29 billion.

: $4.31 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $4.29 billion. Mortgage banking revenue: $130 million compared to the $166.91 million average estimate based on five analysts.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp have returned -0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

