U.S. Bancorp (USB) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts expect U.S. Bancorp (USB) to post quarterly earnings of $1.07 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 9.2%. Revenues are expected to be $7.06 billion, up 3.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.7% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific U.S. Bancorp metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Efficiency Ratio' to reach 59.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 61.0% in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average Balances - Total earning assets' of $611.20 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $608.89 billion in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total nonperforming loans' at $1.72 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.81 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total nonperforming assets' will reach $1.75 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.85 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Leverage ratio' reaching 8.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 8.1%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Tier 1 Capital Ratio' will reach 12.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 11.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Total Noninterest Income' to come in at $2.93 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $2.82 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net interest income (taxable-equivalent basis)' will likely reach $4.12 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $4.05 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Mortgage banking revenue' should arrive at $179.55 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $190.00 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Other- noninterest income' stands at $157.21 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $157.00 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Commercial products revenue' should come in at $391.02 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $374.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Service charges' will reach $322.07 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $322.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

U.S. Bancorp shares have witnessed a change of +9.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), USB is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

U.S. Bancorp (USB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.