U.S. Bancorp (USB) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

U.S. Bancorp (USB) reported $7.29 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.7%. EPS of $1.18 for the same period compares to $1.03 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.31 billion, representing a surprise of -0.25%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.43%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.14.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Net interest margin (taxable-equivalent basis) : 2.8% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2.8%.

: 2.8% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2.8%. Total nonperforming assets : $1.07 billion compared to the $1.65 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $1.07 billion compared to the $1.65 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Net charge-off ratio : 0.2% versus 0.6% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 0.2% versus 0.6% estimated by four analysts on average. Average Balances - Earning assets : $624.16 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $628.39 billion.

: $624.16 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $628.39 billion. Book value per common share : $37.93 compared to the $38.25 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $37.93 compared to the $38.25 average estimate based on four analysts. Efficiency Ratio : 58.2% compared to the 58% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 58.2% compared to the 58% average estimate based on three analysts. Total nonperforming loans : $1.07 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.61 billion.

: $1.07 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.61 billion. Tier 1 Capital Ratio : 10.8% compared to the 12.3% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 10.8% compared to the 12.3% average estimate based on two analysts. Leverage ratio : 8.8% compared to the 8.8% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 8.8% compared to the 8.8% average estimate based on two analysts. Total Noninterest Income : $3 billion compared to the $3.01 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $3 billion compared to the $3.01 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Other- noninterest income : $123 million compared to the $157.88 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $123 million compared to the $157.88 million average estimate based on four analysts. Net interest income (taxable-equivalent basis): $4.29 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $4.3 billion.

Here is how U.S. Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for U.S. Bancorp here>>>

Shares of U.S. Bancorp have returned +9.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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