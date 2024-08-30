U.S. Bancorp Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with USB, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for U.S. Bancorp.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 30%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $91,250, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $405,127.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $46.0 and $50.0 for U.S. Bancorp, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for U.S. Bancorp options trades today is 1445.6 with a total volume of 8,788.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for U.S. Bancorp's big money trades within a strike price range of $46.0 to $50.0 over the last 30 days.

U.S. Bancorp Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume USB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/30/24 $1.17 $0.98 $0.98 $46.00 $126.2K 2.5K 1.7K USB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.6 $1.56 $1.59 $50.00 $64.4K 3.7K 2.5K USB CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/30/24 $1.04 $0.96 $0.98 $46.00 $48.0K 2.5K 2.3K USB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.69 $1.65 $1.68 $50.00 $42.0K 3.7K 769 USB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $1.03 $1.02 $1.03 $50.00 $41.5K 832 404

About U.S. Bancorp

As a diversified financial-services provider, U.S. Bancorp is one of the nation's largest regional banks, with branches in roughly 26 states, primarily in the Western and Midwestern United States. The bank offers many services, including retail banking, commercial banking, trust and wealth services, credit cards, mortgages, and other payments capabilities.

U.S. Bancorp's Current Market Status With a volume of 5,886,382, the price of USB is up 0.82% at $46.91. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 47 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for U.S. Bancorp with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

