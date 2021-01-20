US Bancorp Q4 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - US Bancorp (USB) released earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.43 billion, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $1.41 billion, or $0.90 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.4% to $5.75 billion from $5.67 billion last year.

US Bancorp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $1.43 Bln. vs. $1.41 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.95 vs. $0.90 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.95 -Revenue (Q4): $5.75 Bln vs. $5.67 Bln last year.

