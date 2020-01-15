Markets
US Bancorp Q4 19 Earnings Conference Call At 9:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - US Bancorp. (USB) will host a conference call at 9:00 AM ET on Jan. 15, 2020, to discuss Q4 19 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://ir.usbank.com/

To listen to the call, dial 866-316-1409 (US) or 706-634-9086 (International) with conference ID number 5218746.

For a replay call, dial 855-859-2056 (US) or 404-537-3406 (International) with conference ID 5218746.

