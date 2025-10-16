US Bancorp Q3 Profit Rises, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - US Bancorp (USB) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.893 billion, or $1.22 per share. This compares with $1.601 billion, or $1.03 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.12 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.1% to $4.222 billion from $4.135 billion last year.

US Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.893 Bln. vs. $1.601 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.22 vs. $1.03 last year. -Revenue: $4.222 Bln vs. $4.135 Bln last year.

