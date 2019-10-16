US Bancorp Q3 Earnings Climb

(RTTNews) - US Bancorp (USB) released a profit for its third quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.82 billion, or $1.15 per share. This compares with $1.73 billion, or $1.06 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.9% to $5.92 billion from $5.70 billion last year.

US Bancorp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $1.82 Bln. vs. $1.73 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.15 vs. $1.06 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.11 -Revenue (Q3): $5.92 Bln vs. $5.70 Bln last year.

