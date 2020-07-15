US Bancorp Q2 Income Drops

(RTTNews) - US Bancorp (USB) released earnings for second quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $0.61 billion, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $1.74 billion, or $1.09 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.3% to $5.84 billion from $5.82 billion last year.

US Bancorp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $0.61 Bln. vs. $1.74 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.41 vs. $1.09 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.22 -Revenue (Q2): $5.84 Bln vs. $5.82 Bln last year.

