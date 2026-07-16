U.S. Bancorp Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on NII & Fee Revenue Growth

U.S. Bancorp USB has reported second-quarter 2026 earnings per share of $1.35, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.5%. The bottom line increased 21.6% from $1.11 in the year-ago quarter.

Results were supported by higher net interest income (NII), broad-based fee revenue growth and strong loan growth, while the company posted positive operating leverage of 400 basis points. The BTIG acquisition (completed in June 2026) also contributed to capital markets revenue growth and expanded the company’s institutional capabilities. However, a rise in provision was concerning.

Net income attributable to U.S. Bancorp was $2.18 billion, up 19.9% from the prior-year quarter.

USB Revenue Mix Improves on Higher NII & Fee Growth

Net revenues reached a record level of $7.71 billion in the second quarter, rising 10.1% year over year and surpassing the consensus estimate by 1.3%.

Tax-equivalent NII was $4.39 billion, up 7.5% from the prior-year period. Management attributed the improvement to loan growth, a better earning-asset mix and fixed-asset repricing benefits. The net interest margin expanded 13 basis points year over year to 2.79%.

Non-interest income totaled $3.33 billion, rising 13.7% from the year-ago quarter. Growth was driven by higher revenues across all fee categories, including card revenues, corporate payment and treasury management revenues, trust and investment management fees, lending and deposit-related fees, and capital markets revenues. Capital markets revenues benefited from the BTIG acquisition, increased client-related derivative activity, higher corporate bond underwriting fees and favorable market conditions.

U.S. Bancorp Expenses Rise, Efficiency Strengthens

Non-interest expenses were $4.43 billion, up 5.9% from the year-ago quarter. The impacts of the BTIG acquisition, higher compensation and employee benefits expenses, technology and communications expenses, marketing and business development initiatives, and other expenses led to the rise.

The company’s efficiency ratio declined to 57.1% from 59.2% a year ago, indicating improvement in profitability.

USB Balance Sheet Expands With Loan & Deposit Growth

Average total loans increased 3% sequentially to $405.48 billion and advanced 7.1% year over year, reflecting broad-based growth in key categories.

Average total deposits were $515.08 billion, essentially flat with the prior quarter and up 2.4% year over year.

U.S. Bancorp Credit Trends: Mixed Bag

Provision for credit losses was $538 million, up 7.4% from the year-ago quarter, primarily reflecting loan portfolio growth. Total net charge-offs were $536 million, down from $554 million a year earlier, and the net charge-off ratio was 0.53% versus 0.59% in the prior-year quarter.

The allowance for credit losses increased to $7.98 billion as of June 30, 2026, from $7.86 billion a year earlier. Non-performing assets were $1.35 billion, down from $1.68 billion as of June 30, 2025.

U.S. Bancorp Capital Levels Solid

Capital levels remained solid. The Basel III standardized CET1 capital ratio was 10.8% at the quarter end, up from 10.7% in the year-ago period.

The tier 1 capital ratio was 12.2%, down from 12.3% in the prior year. The leverage ratio was 8.9%, up from 8.5% in the year-ago quarter.

The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 6.6%, up from the prior-year quarter’s 6.1%.

During the quarter, U.S. Bancorp repurchased 3 million shares and continued repurchases under its $5-billion common stock repurchase authorization. Post clearing the 2026 stress test, the company also plans to increase its quarterly common stock dividend 4% to 54 cents per share in the third quarter of 2026, subject to board approval.

Our Take on USB

U.S. Bancorp’s diversified revenue streams, solid loan growth and improving credit quality continue to support its strong financial performance. Growth in NII and non-interest income, coupled with improved efficiency, bodes well for future profitability. The completion of the BTIG acquisition expanded USB’s capital markets capabilities and provided opportunities to deepen relationships with corporate and institutional clients. Although provisions rose in the second quarter of 2026, U.S. Bancorp remains focused on delivering sustainable growth, attractive returns and long-term shareholder value.

U.S. Bancorp Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

U.S. Bancorp price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | U.S. Bancorp Quote

Currently, U.S. Bancorp carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Dates & Expectations of Other Stocks

Regions Financial RF is scheduled to release second-quarter 2026 earnings on July 17.

The consensus estimate for RF’s quarterly earnings has been unchanged at 64 cents per share over the past seven days. This indicates a 6.7% increase from the year-ago reported level.

Truist Financial TFC is slated to report second-quarter 2026 results on July 17.

Over the past seven days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TFC’s quarterly earnings has been unchanged at $1.08 per share. This indicates an 18.7% increase from the year-ago reported level.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.