US Bancorp Q2 20 Earnings Conference Call At 9:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - US Bancorp. (USB) will host a conference call at 9:00 AM ET on July 15, 2020, to discuss Q2 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://ir.usbank.com/investor-relations/news-and-events/webcasts-and-presentations

To participate in the call, dial 866.316.1409 (US/Canada) or 706.634.9086 (International) with conference ID 4179908.

To listen to the replay, 855.859.2056.(US/Canada) or 404.537.3406 (International) with conference ID is 4179908.

