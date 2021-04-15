US Bancorp Q1 Earnings Climb

(RTTNews) - US Bancorp (USB) announced a profit for its first quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $2.18 billion, or $1.45 per share. This compares with $1.09 billion, or $0.72 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.96 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.2% to $5.47 billion from $5.77 billion last year.

US Bancorp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $2.18 Bln. vs. $1.09 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.45 vs. $0.72 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.96 -Revenue (Q1): $5.47 Bln vs. $5.77 Bln last year.

