U.S. Bancorp Q1 Earnings Beat on Rise in NII & Non-Interest Income

U.S. Bancorp’s USB first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (excluding the impacts of notable items) of $1.03 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 99 cents. The bottom line increased 14.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Results have benefited from lower expenses and higher non-interest income. Also, a rise in net interest income (NII) and strong capital position were tailwinds. However, a decline in deposits was concerning.

Net income (GAAP basis) attributable to U.S. Bancorp was $1.72 billion, up 29.6% from the prior-year quarter. (See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.)

USB’s Revenues Rise, Expenses Decline

Total revenues in the reported quarter were $6.96 billion, up 4% year over year. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.6%.

Tax-equivalent NII totaled $4.12 billion, up 2.7% from the year-ago quarter. The increase primarily resulted from the mix of earning assets, fixed asset repricing and modest loan growth, partially offset by the deposit mix.

The net interest margin of 2.72% expanded 2 basis points year over year.

Non-interest income moved up 5% year over year to $2.84 billion. The upside was driven by higher payment services revenues, trust and investment management fees, and other revenues.

Non-interest expenses declined 5.1% year over year to $4.23 billion. The fall was due to lower compensation and employee benefits, and notable items in the prior-year quarter. Excluding notable items in the prior year quarter, non-interest expenses in the first quarter of 2025 increased 0.9% from the first quarter of 2024.

The efficiency ratio was 60.8%, lower than the year-ago quarter’s 66.4%. A decline in the ratio indicates an improvement in profitability.

U.S. Bancorp’s Loan Balance Rises & Deposit Declines

Average total loans increased 0.9% to $379 billion from the previous quarter. Average total deposits declined 1.1% from the previous quarter to $506.5 billion.

USB’s Credit Quality: Mixed Bag

Total allowance for credit losses was $7.92 billion, up marginally year over year. As of March 31, 2025, U.S. Bancorp’s non-performing assets amounted to $1.73 billion, down 3.3% from the year-ago period.

Net charge-offs were $547 million, up 12% from the year-ago quarter.

The provision for credit losses in the reported quarter was $537 million, down 2.9% from the prior-year quarter.

U.S. Bancorp’s Capital Ratios Improve

The Tier 1 capital ratio was 12.4% as of March 31, 2025, up from 11.6% in the prior-year quarter. The Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio under the Basel III standardized approach was 10.8% as of March 31, 2025, up from 9.9% in the year-ago quarter.

The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 6%, up from the prior-year quarter’s 5.2%.

Our Take on USB

U.S. Bancorp’s solid business model and diverse revenue streams are likely to keep aiding its financials in the upcoming period. An improving NII looks encouraging. Going forward, USB is well-positioned to deliver solid returns on tangible common equity and positive operating leverage.

U.S. Bancorp Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

U.S. Bancorp price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | U.S. Bancorp Quote

Currently, U.S. Bancorp carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Dates & Expectations of Bank Stocks

Wintrust Financial Corporation WTFC is scheduled to release the first-quarter 2025 results on April 21. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WTFC’s quarterly earnings has been unchanged at $2.52 per share over the past seven days.

Bank of Hawaii BOH is scheduled to announce first-quarter 2025 numbers on April 21. Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BOH’s quarterly earnings has been unchanged at 89 cents.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

U.S. Bancorp (USB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.