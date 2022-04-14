US Bancorp Q1 22 Earnings Conference Call At 9:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - US Bancorp. (USB) will host a conference call at 9:00 AM ET on April 14, 2022, to discuss Q1 22 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://ir.usbank.com/investor-relations/news-and-events/webcasts-and-presentations

To listen to the call, dial 866.316.1409 (US) or 706.634.9086 (International) with conference ID number 1698510.

For a replay call, dial 855.859.2056 (US) or 404.537.3406 (International) with conference ID number 1698510.

