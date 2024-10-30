US Bancorp put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in US Bancorp with 3,956 puts trading, or 2x expected. Most active are Jan-25 47.5 puts and Dec-24 50 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 3,100 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 2.69, while ATM IV is up over 1 point on the day. Earnings are expected on January 16th.

