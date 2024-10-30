US Bancorp put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in US Bancorp with 3,956 puts trading, or 2x expected. Most active are Jan-25 47.5 puts and Dec-24 50 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 3,100 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 2.69, while ATM IV is up over 1 point on the day. Earnings are expected on January 16th.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on USB:
- Boeing union rejects latest offer, Tesla reports Q3 beat: Morning Buzz
- Verizon downgraded, Canadian Pacific upgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
- Deutsche downgrades U.S. Bancorp to Hold on fewer rate cuts
- U.S. Bancorp downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank
- CFPB finalizes personal financial data rights rule
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.