U.S. Bancorp price target raised to $55 from $54 at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI raised the firm’s price target on U.S. Bancorp (USB) to $55 from $54 and keeps an In Line rating on the shares after having hosted a day of investor meetings in Minneapolis with U.S. Bancorp CEO Andy Cecere, CFO John Stern and the company’s full senior management team. The firm came away confident in the bank’s accelerating revenue growth trajectory and strengthening returns, but thinks that meaningful upside catalysts to the shares appear limited at this time, the analyst tells investors.

