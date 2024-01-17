News & Insights

US Markets
USB

US Bancorp posts lower fourth-quarter profit on FDIC charge

Credit: REUTERS/Fred Prouser

January 17, 2024 — 07:48 am EST

Written by Sri Hari N S for Reuters ->

Jan 17 (Reuters) - US Bancorp USB.N reported a drop in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday after the lender incurred a charge related to replenishing a government deposit insurance fund.

The bank's profit fell 14% to $0.49 per share.

US Bancorp is part of a group of banks mandated to replenish a government insurance fund that was depleted of $16 billion following the collapse of some regional lenders.

US Bancorp had a charge of $734 million tied to the fee it has to pay to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) to refill the fund.

On an adjusted basis, the bank reported a profit of $0.99 per share in the fourth quarter, compared with $1.20 per share a year earlier.

US Bancorp's net interest income, or the difference between what banks earn from lending and pay out on deposits, fell 4.2% to $4.14 billion in the quarter.

Average total deposits at the bank fell 1.9% from the third quarter to $502.78 billion.

In December, federal banking regulators fined U.S. Bancorp $36 million over allegations of illegally blocking out-of-work consumers from accessing unemployment benefits during the pandemic.

(Reporting by Sri Hari N S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar and Shounak Dasgupta)

((SriHari.NS@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

USB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.