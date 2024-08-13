U.S. Bancorp Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in USB usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for U.S. Bancorp. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 62% leaning bullish and 25% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $257,840, and 3 are calls, amounting to $174,790.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $37.5 to $45.0 for U.S. Bancorp over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for U.S. Bancorp's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of U.S. Bancorp's whale activity within a strike price range from $37.5 to $45.0 in the last 30 days.

U.S. Bancorp Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume USB PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $1.77 $1.7 $1.75 $42.50 $98.9K 3.6K 563 USB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $5.7 $5.65 $5.65 $37.50 $74.5K 1.0K 1 USB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/23/24 $1.25 $1.24 $1.24 $41.00 $59.6K 1.6K 493 USB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $5.2 $5.05 $5.05 $45.00 $52.5K 35 602 USB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $5.1 $5.05 $5.05 $45.00 $49.4K 35 787

About U.S. Bancorp

As a diversified financial-services provider, U.S. Bancorp is one of the nation's largest regional banks, with branches in roughly 26 states, primarily in the Western and Midwestern United States. The bank offers many services, including retail banking, commercial banking, trust and wealth services, credit cards, mortgages, and other payments capabilities.

In light of the recent options history for U.S. Bancorp, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is U.S. Bancorp Standing Right Now? With a volume of 2,470,532, the price of USB is up 0.6% at $41.72. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 64 days. Expert Opinions on U.S. Bancorp

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $49.0.

An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on U.S. Bancorp, which currently sits at a price target of $49. An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on U.S. Bancorp, which currently sits at a price target of $47. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from DA Davidson continues to hold a Neutral rating for U.S. Bancorp, targeting a price of $49. An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Equal-Weight rating on U.S. Bancorp, maintaining a target price of $54. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Neutral rating for U.S. Bancorp, targeting a price of $46.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

