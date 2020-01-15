US Bancorp Earnings Decline In Q4

(RTTNews) - US Bancorp (USB) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's profit came in at $1.41 billion, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $1.78 billion, or $1.10 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.7% to $5.67 billion from $5.83 billion last year.

US Bancorp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $1.41 Bln. vs. $1.78 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.90 vs. $1.10 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $5.67 Bln vs. $5.83 Bln last year.

