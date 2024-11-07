U.S. Bancorp cuts prime lending rate to 7.75% from 8%, effective November 8

U.S. Bancorp (USB) announced it has decreased its prime lending rate to 7.75% from 8.00%, effective November 8, at all U.S. Bank locations.

