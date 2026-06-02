U.S. Bancorp Completes BTIG Buyout, Expands Capital Markets Platform

U.S. Bancorp USB completed its previously announced acquisition of BTIG, LLC, effective June 1, 2026. The transaction strengthens the company’s capital markets platform by adding institutional equity sales and trading, equity capital markets, equity electronic trading and mergers & acquisitions (M&A) advisory capabilities.

Gunjan Kedia, chairman and chief executive officer of U.S. Bancorp, stated, “Our teams are energized to get started and begin working together, combining deep market expertise with the strength of our broader franchise to create more opportunities for the firms and institutions we serve.”

Details of the USB-BTIG Transaction

U.S. Bancorp originally announced the acquisition agreement in January 2026. At the time, the company disclosed that the transaction carried a target consideration of up to $1 billion, including a target purchase price of $725 million at closing, consisting of $362.5 million in cash and approximately 6.6 million shares of common stock.

The agreement also included up to an additional $275 million in cash consideration payable over three years, contingent upon the achievement of specified performance targets.

Following completion of the transaction, BTIG will continue to operate as a separate broker-dealer within U.S. Bancorp. The transaction is expected to have a negligible impact on USB’s 2026 earnings per share (EPS) while reducing its Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio by nearly 12 basis points at closing.

How the BTIG Acquisition Benefits U.S. Bancorp

The acquisition aligns with U.S. Bancorp’s broader strategy to deepen its capital markets capabilities and diversify fee-based revenue streams. BTIG’s expertise in institutional trading, equity capital markets and advisory services is expected to strengthen the company’s ability to serve corporate and institutional clients through a more comprehensive suite of products and solutions.

The transaction is also expected to strengthen USB’s position within the competitive capital markets landscape. BTIG ranks among the top 10 U.S. brokers for high-touch equity trading volume and has participated in more than 1,350 announced investment banking transactions since 2015. The acquisition further expands U.S. Bancorp’s reach across advisory and institutional trading businesses while creating additional cross-selling opportunities across its broader corporate and institutional banking platform.

The BTIG acquisition also complements several strategic initiatives undertaken by U.S. Bancorp in recent years to expand product offerings and deepen client relationships. In December 2025, the company expanded its embedded finance capabilities through the Avvance point-of-sale lending platform and broadened its Coinstar partnership.

Further, management highlighted a new small-business credit card partnership with Amazon, expected to convert in the third quarter of 2026, which is designed to create a pathway to broader banking relationships. Collectively, these initiatives are expected to provide incremental growth opportunities while supporting the company’s long-term revenue diversification strategy.

USB’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Over the past six months, shares of USB have gained 7.8% compared with the industry’s 15% increase.

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At present, USB carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Similar Moves by Other Financial Firms

In May 2026, Hancock Whitney HWC agreed to acquire OFB Bancshares, Inc., the parent company of One Florida Bank, in an all-cash transaction valued at $377.6 million. The deal marks a strategic expansion for HWC into the Orlando market, one of the fastest-growing large metro areas in the United States.

The acquisition will deepen HWC’s presence across Florida and enhance its competitive scale against regional and super-regional banks.

In the same month, KKR & Co. Inc. KKR completed its previously announced acquisition of Arctos Partners, a premier institutional investor in professional sports franchise stakes globally and a provider of asset management solutions for sponsors. The transaction received the specified sports league approvals required for closing.

The closing marks a major step in KKR’s strategy to expand its alternative investment platform through sports investing, GP solutions and secondaries capabilities, while strengthening its sourcing and origination engine across private markets.

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