US Bancorp Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for USB

In trading on Wednesday, shares of US Bancorp (Symbol: USB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $45.81, changing hands as high as $46.09 per share. US Bancorp shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of USB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, USB's low point in its 52 week range is $35.18 per share, with $53.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.02. The USB DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

