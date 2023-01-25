US Bancorp Announces Retreat In Q4 Income, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - US Bancorp (USB) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $0.85 billion, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $1.58 billion, or $1.07 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.1% to $6.37 billion from $5.68 billion last year.

US Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $0.85 Bln. vs. $1.58 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.57 vs. $1.07 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.17 -Revenue (Q4): $6.37 Bln vs. $5.68 Bln last year.

