US aware of activity by Chinese-sponsored cyber actor to develop presence in critical infrastructure

WASHINGTON, May 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Thursday said it is aware of recent activity by a Chinese-sponsored cyber actor to develop a presence in networks across U.S. critical infrastructure.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters that the intelligence community assesses that China is almost certainly capable of launching cyber attacks that could disrupt critical infrastructure in the United States, including against oil and has pipelines and rail systems.

(Reporting by Simon Lewis, Costas Pitas and Daphne Psaledakis)

