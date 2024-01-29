US awards SPR contracts to Exxon, Macquarie, Phillips 66, Sunoco -Energy Dept

WASHINGTON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The Biden administration has awarded Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) contracts for 3.1 million barrels of oil worth more than $242 million to Exxon XOM.N, Macquarie MQG.AX, Phillips 66 PSX.N and Sunoco SUN.N, the U.S. Energy Department said in a statement on Monday.

(Reporting by Rami Ayyub and Caitlin Webber; writing by Susan Heavey)

