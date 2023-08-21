US auto safety agency probes 2022 Ford Mach-E EV recall

Aug 21 (Reuters) - U.S. auto safety regulators said Monday they are investigating whether Ford Motor's F.N 2022 recall of nearly 49,000 Ford Mustang Mach-E electric vehicles adequately addressed concerns.

Ford issued the 2022 recall because high voltage battery main contactors may overheat from DC fast-charging and repeated wide-open pedal events, which could result in an immediate loss of power, increasing the risk of a crash.

Following the recall, Ford issued a technical service bulletin to replace the High Voltage Battery Junction Box on recalled vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it has opened a recall query after receiving 12 consumer complaints regarding Mach-E vehicles that received recall fixes.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jason Neely)

