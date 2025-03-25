US AUTO PARTS NETWORK Earnings Results: $PRTS Reports Quarterly Earnings

US AUTO PARTS NETWORK ($PRTS) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported earnings of -$0.27 per share, missing estimates of -$0.19 by $0.08. The company also reported revenue of $133,539,999, missing estimates of $140,242,860 by $-6,702,861.

US AUTO PARTS NETWORK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 32 institutional investors add shares of US AUTO PARTS NETWORK stock to their portfolio, and 52 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

US AUTO PARTS NETWORK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PRTS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025

