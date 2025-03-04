US AUTO PARTS NETWORK Earnings Preview: Recent $PRTS Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

US AUTO PARTS NETWORK ($PRTS) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $144,045,930 and earnings of -$0.18 per share.
US AUTO PARTS NETWORK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 32 institutional investors add shares of US AUTO PARTS NETWORK stock to their portfolio, and 52 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CANNELL CAPITAL LLC added 1,156,595 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,249,122
- OAKTOP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT II, L.P. added 872,117 shares (+23.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $941,886
- NORTH STAR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP. removed 798,202 shares (-65.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $862,058
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 663,765 shares (-35.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $716,866
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 567,804 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $514,600
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 540,400 shares (-34.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $583,632
- FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 489,994 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $529,193
