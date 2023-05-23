News & Insights

US Markets

US authorizes certain transactions with Venezuela's PDVSA until Nov. 19 -Treasury

Credit: REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

May 23, 2023 — 10:17 am EDT

Written by Rami Ayyub for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, May 23 (Reuters) - The United States issued a general license on Tuesday authorizing certain transactions with Venezuelan state-owned oil firm PDVSA until Nov. 19, the Treasury Department said.

The license allows firms to maintain limited operations or wind down operations in Venezuela after former U.S. President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on PDVSA in 2018.

