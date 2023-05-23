US authorizes certain transactions with Venezuela's PDVSA until Nov. 19 -Treasury

WASHINGTON, May 23 (Reuters) - The United States issued a general license on Tuesday authorizing certain transactions with Venezuelan state-owned oil firm PDVSA until Nov. 19, the Treasury Department said.

The license allows firms to maintain limited operations or wind down operations in Venezuela after former U.S. President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on PDVSA in 2018.

(Reporting by Rami Ayyub)

