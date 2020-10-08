US Attorney General Releases Cryptocurrency Enforcement Framework
U.S. Attorney General William P. Barr announced Thursday the release of Ã¢ÂÂCryptocurrency: An Enforcement Framework,Ã¢ÂÂ a roadmap for policing the cryptocurrency landscape.
- The framework provides a comprehensive overview of the emerging threats and enforcement challenges associated with the increasing prevalence and use of cryptocurrency, Barr said.
- An 83 page document accompanying the release included three sections Ã¢ÂÂ threat overview, law, and future strategies Ã¢ÂÂ to guide DOJÃ¢ÂÂs handling of the space.
- The documentÃ¢ÂÂs release comes two years after former Attorney General Jeff Sessions convened a Ã¢ÂÂCyber-Digital Task forceÃ¢ÂÂ to study the ramifications of technological advances.
- Ã¢ÂÂDespite its relatively brief existence, this technology already plays a role in many of the most significant criminal and national security threats our nation faces,Ã¢ÂÂ said Sujit Raman, chair, Attorney GeneralÃ¢ÂÂs Cyber-Digital Task Force, which wrote the report.ÃÂ
This is a developing story
