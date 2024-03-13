US asks Venture Global LNG to justify confidential documents filings

By Curtis Williams

HOUSTON, March 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) on Wednesday asked liquefied natural gas (LNG) developer Venture Global LNG to explain why it has extensively filed confidential documents in its Calcasieu Pass LNG export terminal.

Venture Global's customers have protested to FERC that they have been unable to understand why the Louisiana plant has not provided contracted cargoes because the company files confidential documents to the energy regulator on plant construction and repairs.

The Arlington, Virginia-based LNG exporter has previously said it will not provide its customers with the privileged documents unless FERC requires it.

The FERC request comes days after Venture Global LNG customers had challenged the company's request for a one-year extension of its startup and urged the regulators to make Venture Global release the confidential commissioning documents.

Shell PLC SHEL.L, BP PLC BP.L, Italian utility Edison EDNn.MI, Repsol REP.MC, Orlen SA PKN.WA and Galp Energia SA GALP.LS oppose the extension request because they believe Venture Global LNG has completed its plant but has failed to give them contracted cargoes.

Venture Global will promptly comply with FERC’s request for a protective order at Calcasieu Pass, a company spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"Venture Global remains committed to compliance with all FERC requirements," said the LNG developer.

Venture Global told Reuters that protective orders have not been necessary when there are no parties to a proceeding, which was the case with Calcasieu Pass.

FERC specifically called on the firm to "provide a form of protective agreement as required by the Commission’s regulations for requests for privileged treatment of documents; or identify where a protective agreement that applies to the material has already been filed in the docket."

Repsol and Galp told federal regulators they were unable to file a position on the extension request because the lack of access to the privileged documents impeded their ability to come to conclusions on the merits of an extension.

FERC has given Venture Global five days to respond to its letter.

(Reporting by Curtis Williams; Editing by Josie Kao)

