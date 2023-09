MEXICO CITY, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The United States has asked Mexico to review workers rights at a Teklas Automotive facility in the Mexican state of Aguascalientes, the United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Monday.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Boyle, Editing by Isabel Woodford)

