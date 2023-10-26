US asks Mexico to review labor rights at Caterpillar subsidiary -USTR

Adds details and quote from USTR statement

WASHINGTON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. has asked Mexico to review whether workers at Caterpillar CAT.N subsidiary Tecnología Modificada are being denied the right to freedom of association and collective bargaining, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Thursday.

The latest review marks the 16th labor rights complaint against facilities in Mexico since the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) on trade took effect in 2020.

The Tecnología Modificada facility, located in Nuevo Laredo, produces remanufactured auto parts, USTR said in a statement.

The USTR said the request was made in response to a petition from Mexican union SNITIS, which alleged the Caterpillar facility dismissed a worker in retaliation for union organizing activity.

"Workers are entitled to organize for and select the union of their choice without retaliation or interference from their employer," Tai said.

Washington wants the Mexican government to review the matter under the USMCA's Rapid Response Labor Mechanism. The Mexican government has 10 days to review the U.S. request, and if it accepts, another 45 days to investigate the case.

Irving, Texas-based Caterpillar, a manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

