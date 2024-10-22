U.S. Army awards Teledyne $91M contract for Black Hornet 4 drone systems

Teledyne (TDY) FLIR Defense, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has won a five-year contract worth up to $91M to provide its Black Hornet 4 Personal Reconnaissance Systems to the United States Army. The advanced nano-unmanned aerial systems UAS are being acquired under the Soldier Borne Sensor SBS program, Phase II…Teledyne FLIR has received $25M in initial orders that will cover delivery of the first tranche of Black Hornet 4 drones, as well as controllers, spare parts, and training.The U.S. Army began acquiring Black Hornet 3 systems for the original SBS program in 2018. Since then, they have placed orders totaling more than $215M for the multi-faceted drone. Soldiers are using the UAVs to augment squad and small unit surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities.
