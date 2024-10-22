News & Insights

Stocks

U.S. Army awards Teledyne $91M contract for Black Hornet 4 drone systems

October 22, 2024 — 07:41 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Teledyne (TDY) FLIR Defense, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has won a five-year contract worth up to $91M to provide its Black Hornet 4 Personal Reconnaissance Systems to the United States Army. The advanced nano-unmanned aerial systems UAS are being acquired under the Soldier Borne Sensor SBS program, Phase II…Teledyne FLIR has received $25M in initial orders that will cover delivery of the first tranche of Black Hornet 4 drones, as well as controllers, spare parts, and training.The U.S. Army began acquiring Black Hornet 3 systems for the original SBS program in 2018. Since then, they have placed orders totaling more than $215M for the multi-faceted drone. Soldiers are using the UAVs to augment squad and small unit surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TDY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TDY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.