News & Insights

Markets

U.S. Army And BAE Systems Finalize $440 Mln Contract For Additional Bradley Fighting Vehicles

September 12, 2024 — 10:28 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Army and BAE Systems (BA.L) have finalized a contract modification valued at over $440 million to produce additional Bradley Fighting Vehicles. The contract includes the production of more than 200 A4 variants, which will serve as modernized replacements for some of the Bradleys previously supplied to Ukraine by the U.S. government.

BAE Systems stated that production and support for the Bradley A4 will occur at various facilities across its extensive industrial network, including locations in Aiken, South Carolina; Anniston, Alabama; Minneapolis, Minnesota; San Jose, California; Sterling Heights, Michigan; and York, Pennsylvania.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.