US approves two gene therapies for sickle cell disease

Dec 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved two gene therapies for sickle cell disease from Vertex Pharmaceuticals VRTX.O and CRISPR Therapeutics CRSP.BN, as well as from bluebird bio BLUE.O.

Sickle cell disease is a painful, inherited blood disorder that can be debilitating and lead to premature death. It affects an estimated 100,000 people in the United States, most of whom are Black.

In sickle cell disease, the body makes flawed, sickle-shaped hemoglobin, impairing the ability of red blood cells to properly carry oxygen to the body's tissues.

The sickle cells tend to stick together and can block small blood vessels, causing intense pain. It also can lead to strokes and organ failure.

Vertex's treatment, to be sold under the brand name Casgevy, is approved for patients ages 12 and older with the most severe form of the disease. The company has said it has the potential to be a one-time treatment.

Bluebird's product will be sold under the brand name Lyfgenia and is also approved to treat patients 12 years of age and older.

