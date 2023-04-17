US Markets
US approves Gamida's therapy to reduce infection risk in cancer patients

April 17, 2023 — 01:32 pm EDT

Written by Pratik Jain and Raghav Mahobe for Reuters ->

April 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Monday it had approved Gamida Cell Ltd's GMDA.O cell therapy to reduce the risk of infection in blood cancer patients.

Gamida Cell's shares were up more than 40% at $1.14.

The company declined to comment on the therapy's pricing.

