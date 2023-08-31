US appeals courts at odds on felons owning guns as 8th Circuit upholds ban

By Brendan Pierson

Aug 31 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court has upheld a federal law banning people convicted of felonies from owning guns three months after another court struck it down, setting the stage for a potential showdown in the U.S. Supreme Court.

In a 7-4 ruling on Wednesday, the St. Louis, Missouri-based 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals refused to revisit an earlier order by a panel of three of its judges. The ruling leaves in place the conviction of Edell Jackson, a Minnesota man, for violating the ban.

"It's a disappointment for Mr. Jackson, but it certainly expedites the path to Supreme Court review," Jackson's lawyer, Daniel Gerdts, said in an email.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Justice declined to comment.

The issue of whether the federal government can permanently ban felons from having guns, even after they have served their sentences, has come to the fore since the Supreme Court last year greatly expanded gun rights in New York Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen.

The court held that the U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment gives individuals the right to carry handguns in public for self-defense, and more generally that any restrictions on gun ownership must fall within the nation's historical tradition of gun regulation.

Jackson was found guilty by a jury last year of possessing a handgun following earlier drug convictions, for which he had completed a prison sentence in 2017. On appeal, Jackson argued that the federal ban on convicted felons possessing guns was unconstitutional after Bruen because it was not in line with the nation's historical tradition.

A three-judge panel on June 2 rejected that argument and upheld Jackson's conviction. It cited laws from around the nation's founding barring certain groups, including Native Americans and Catholics, from having guns, saying they established a tradition of disarming people perceived to be dangerous.

Just days after that ruling, the Philadelphia-based 3rd Circuit reached the opposite conclusion in a different case. Jackson then asked all the judges on the court to rehear his appeal.

Circuit Judge Steven Colloton, rejecting that request, wrote Wednesday that while historical evidence could be debated, the panel had "faithfully applied the Bruen framework." Colloton also wrote the panel opinion in June.

Circuit Judge David Stras, joined by three other judges, wrote in a dissent that the panel gave "'second-class' treatment to the Second Amendment."

"Even worse, they create a group of second-class citizens: felons who, for the rest of their lives, cannot touch a firearm, no matter the crime they committed or how long ago it happened," he wrote.

The case is United States v. Edell Jackson, 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 22-2870.

For Jackson: Daniel Gerdts, Law Office of Daniel Gerdts

For the government: Mahogane Reed of the U.S. Department of Justice Criminal Division

Read more:

US cannot ban people convicted of non-violent crimes from owning guns -appeals court

U.S. Supreme Court expands gun rights, strikes down New York law

(Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York)

((Brendan.Pierson@thomsonreuters.com; 332-219-1345 (desk); 646-306-0235 (cell);))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.