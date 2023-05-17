US appeals court to weigh fate of abortion pill

By filing their case in Amarillo, the plaintiffs assured it would go before Kacsmaryk, a conservative and former Christian activist, and that any appeal would go the conservative 5th Circuit. Twelve of the circuit's 16 active judges were appointed by Republican presidents.

All three judges on Wednesday's panel are staunchly conservative, with a history of opposing abortion rights.

Mifepristone remains available for now, following an emergency order from the U.S. Supreme Court putting Kacsmaryk's order on hold during the appeal.

Mifepristone is part of a two-drug regimen with misoprostol used for medication abortions, which account for more than half of U.S. abortions. It is approved for use in the first 10 weeks of pregnancy.

Numerous medical studies have concluded that the drug is safe and effective.

Major medical associations, including the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) and the American Medical Association (AMA), have said in court filings that pulling mifepristone off the market would harm patients by forcing them to undergo more invasive surgical abortions.

Drug industry groups have also said it would disrupt drug development by making every FDA approval subject to second-guessing by courts.

Those groups, including Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, are among many organizations and people that have submitted friend-of-the-court briefs in the case.

The AMA, ACOG and Democratic lawmakers have also weighed in to support the administration, while anti-abortion groups and Republicans have backed the plaintiffs.

Whichever way the 5th Circuit panel rules, the decision is sure to be appealed, first to the full court and then to the U.S. Supreme Court.

